Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 69,321 Shares of Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,326 shares of the bank's stock after selling 69,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Banco Santander Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $24,685,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 715,192 shares of the bank's stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,585 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 139,015 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,613 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 457.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,076 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSAC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander Chile stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $787.51 million during the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile NYSE: BSAC is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

See Also

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