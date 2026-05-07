Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires Shares of 180,800 JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,293,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.15% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,734,000 after buying an additional 362,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,306,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,083,000 after buying an additional 170,146 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,376,000 after buying an additional 1,220,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,067,000 after buying an additional 331,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $53.81 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,828,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,865,094.19. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,740,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $231,703,371.12. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 295,003 shares of company stock worth $12,888,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

See Also

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