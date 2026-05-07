Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires Shares of 30,547 OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,547 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,791,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.19% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in OSI Systems by 67.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $213,445,000 after acquiring an additional 343,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in OSI Systems by 63.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 123,212 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 259,451 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $40,222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,574 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $240.27 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $311.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.17 and a 200 day moving average of $273.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

Further Reading

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