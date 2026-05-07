Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 141,547 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,636 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for 1.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.55% of IDEX worth $73,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IEX

IDEX Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $218.43 on Thursday. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $223.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.86. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is 42.01%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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