Robeco Schweiz AG Buys New Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 268,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,573,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.23% of Jacobs Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $126.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.04 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Key Stories Impacting Jacobs Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Jacobs Solutions this week:

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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