Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,851 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 50,914 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $78,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S Bank Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 132,156 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 302,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,688,402.76. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $1,627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,113,193.92. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 233,560 shares of company stock worth $27,870,662 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $172.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $175.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.00.

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About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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