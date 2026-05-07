Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Stock Position in Ferguson plc $FERG

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG - Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,574 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,578 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up approximately 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.13% of Ferguson worth $55,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ferguson by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company's stock.

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Ferguson Trading Down 0.3%

FERG opened at $252.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $166.04 and a one year high of $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.02.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Ferguson had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 6.98%.The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Ferguson's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ferguson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Ferguson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ferguson from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $269.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Key Headlines Impacting Ferguson

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $285 and upgraded Ferguson to "overweight," implying ~13% upside from current levels — a supportive analyst signal for momentum. Wells Fargo raises price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $285 and upgraded Ferguson to "overweight," implying ~13% upside from current levels — a supportive analyst signal for momentum. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $2.0 billion share repurchase program (up to ~3.9% of shares outstanding), a strong capital-return move that typically supports share price and signals management confidence. Ferguson approves $2B buyback

Board approved a $2.0 billion share repurchase program (up to ~3.9% of shares outstanding), a strong capital-return move that typically supports share price and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped estimates: EPS $2.28 vs. consensus $2.14, revenue $7.47B (+3.6% YoY). Management highlighted non-residential strength and cash generation that funds growth and buybacks. These operational beats are a primary reason investors are bullish. Ferguson reports Q1 results

Q1 results topped estimates: EPS $2.28 vs. consensus $2.14, revenue $7.47B (+3.6% YoY). Management highlighted non-residential strength and cash generation that funds growth and buybacks. These operational beats are a primary reason investors are bullish. Positive Sentiment: Ferguson formed a strategic alliance with Contractor Commerce to help contractor customers modernize e‑commerce and drive digital sales — incremental revenue/retention opportunity over time. Strategic alliance with Contractor Commerce

Ferguson formed a strategic alliance with Contractor Commerce to help contractor customers modernize e‑commerce and drive digital sales — incremental revenue/retention opportunity over time. Neutral Sentiment: Ferguson filed its Form 10‑Q (Q1) and an 8‑K; routine SEC filings that provide detail but don’t fundamentally change the story. Investors should read the 10‑Q for any updates to guidance or one‑time items. Ferguson files Form 10-Q

Ferguson filed its Form 10‑Q (Q1) and an 8‑K; routine SEC filings that provide detail but don’t fundamentally change the story. Investors should read the 10‑Q for any updates to guidance or one‑time items. Neutral Sentiment: Management/insider share vesting disclosures were filed (restricted stock units vested for directors/PDMRs) — standard reporting that can modestly increase tradable float if shares are sold. Director/PDMR shareholding notice

Management/insider share vesting disclosures were filed (restricted stock units vested for directors/PDMRs) — standard reporting that can modestly increase tradable float if shares are sold. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive (average rating around "Moderate Buy"), which supports medium‑term investor sentiment but is not a catalyst by itself. Brokerage coverage summary

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive (average rating around "Moderate Buy"), which supports medium‑term investor sentiment but is not a catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Local municipal headlines (Ferguson city council rejecting a tax abatement/data‑center proposal) are likely unrelated to Ferguson plc’s operations and are not expected to materially affect the stock. City council rejects tax abatement

About Ferguson

Ferguson NYSE: FERG is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

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