Robeco Schweiz AG Has $13.84 Million Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Celestica were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Celestica by 471.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $424,459,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Celestica by 6,788.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 438,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $108,106,000 after purchasing an additional 432,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Celestica by 1,249.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,722,000 after purchasing an additional 258,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Celestica by 30.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 973,112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $239,527,000 after purchasing an additional 229,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Aletheia Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Insider Activity at Celestica

In related news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 12,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,887,449.28. The trade was a 88.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Celestica Trading Down 0.9%

CLS opened at $414.08 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $318.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.30 and a twelve month high of $435.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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