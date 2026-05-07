Robeco Schweiz AG Has $142.75 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,058 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 115,779 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.37% of Agilent Technologies worth $142,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.71.

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Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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