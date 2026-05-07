Robeco Schweiz AG Has $14.93 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Corning were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $181.31 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Trending Headlines about Corning

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Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,256 shares of company stock worth $26,541,572. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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