Robeco Schweiz AG Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,765,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.33.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

KEYS stock opened at $366.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.23 and a fifty-two week high of $366.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.73 and a 200-day moving average of $239.80.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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