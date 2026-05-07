Robeco Schweiz AG Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,675 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 36,525 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197,613 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,183,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,189.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,312 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,525,000 after purchasing an additional 136,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,257 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $423,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $2,010.22 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $422.53 and a one year high of $2,018.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,519.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,282,648.22. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,779.78, for a total value of $889,890.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,339,340. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,401 shares of company stock worth $79,056,765. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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