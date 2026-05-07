Robeco Schweiz AG Has $46.15 Million Position in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 25,930 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.28% of Albemarle worth $46,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $138,723,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 22,047.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 713,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $44,613,000 after buying an additional 710,589 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $47,088,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $41,239,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1,278.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 440,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 11,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,654.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,995,808.68. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $193.74 on Thursday. Albemarle Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business's revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Albemarle's dividend payout ratio is presently -28.17%.

Trending Headlines about Albemarle

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Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a leading global specialty chemicals company primarily engaged in the production and distribution of lithium, bromine, and catalysts. Its lithium segment supplies key components used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics, and grid storage systems. The company's bromine specialty products serve a wide range of industries, including oil and gas drilling fluids, fire safety solutions, and water treatment. In its catalysts division, Albemarle provides products for petroleum refining, chemical processing and emissions control.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from Ethyl Corporation, Albemarle has grown through strategic acquisitions and capacity expansions to become one of the world's foremost chemical producers.

Further Reading

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