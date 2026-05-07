Robeco Schweiz AG Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,216 shares of the company's stock after selling 144,947 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.37% of CECO Environmental worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CECO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 16,844.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,257,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,373 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3,620.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 294,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 218,599 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,853,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,680,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CECO. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $205.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.88 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

Further Reading

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