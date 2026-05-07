Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,360 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $33,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE:TEL opened at $215.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.01 and a 200-day moving average of $225.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $147.80 and a 52 week high of $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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