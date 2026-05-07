Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 11,391 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,391 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.17% of Valmont Industries worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.34, for a total transaction of $8,615,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 112,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,294,213.06. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $500.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Key Stories Impacting Valmont Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $22.30 (from $21.43) and lifted multiple forward-year targets (FY2027, FY2028), signaling stronger longer‑term earnings expectations. Zacks estimate changes

Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $22.30 (from $21.43) and lifted multiple forward-year targets (FY2027, FY2028), signaling stronger longer‑term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Quarter upgrades: Zacks bumped Q4 2026 to $5.71, Q4 2027 to $5.53, Q1 2028 to $6.50, and Q3 2027 to $6.53 — incremental signs of steady mid‑term margin/volume improvement. Zacks quarter estimate changes

Quarter upgrades: Zacks bumped Q4 2026 to $5.71, Q4 2027 to $5.53, Q1 2028 to $6.50, and Q3 2027 to $6.53 — incremental signs of steady mid‑term margin/volume improvement. Positive Sentiment: Zacks slightly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $5.41 (from $5.34), a near‑term upward revision that supports current quarter optimism. Q2 2026 estimate note

Zacks slightly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $5.41 (from $5.34), a near‑term upward revision that supports current quarter optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retained a "Strong‑Buy" rating while publishing a broad set of adjustments — the overall message is constructive but based on analyst modeling rather than company guidance. Zacks rating

Zacks retained a "Strong‑Buy" rating while publishing a broad set of adjustments — the overall message is constructive but based on analyst modeling rather than company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Small downward trims: Zacks cut Q3 2026 to $5.68 (from $5.79) and trimmed one Q2 2027 estimate to $6.53 (from $6.55) — modest near‑term softness in a couple quarters. Trimmed quarter estimates

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $523.17 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $434.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.16. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.38. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.24 and a 52-week high of $528.49.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is 17.10%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

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