Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 12,735 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,665 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. ARM accounts for 1.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.06% of ARM worth $72,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Amundi grew its stake in ARM by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company's stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ARM by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,445 shares of the company's stock worth $71,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ARM shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ARM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Insider Activity

In other ARM news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $3,846,644.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,894,829.05. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 83,712 shares of company stock valued at $13,614,730 over the last quarter.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $237.30 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 3.40. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. ARM's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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