Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 25,836 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,345 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,836 shares during the period. PTC comprises approximately 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.31% of PTC worth $64,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in PTC by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in PTC by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.76 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $219.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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