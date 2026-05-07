Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 7,271 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $82,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,763,347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,020,620,000 after acquiring an additional 146,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,093,703 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $299,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,592 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher forecasts ahead of earnings — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and EPS/revenue expectations, lifting sentiment into the company’s upcoming report. Analog Devices Is Up After Analyst Upgrades

Analyst upgrades and higher forecasts ahead of earnings — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and EPS/revenue expectations, lifting sentiment into the company’s upcoming report. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals and guidance support the bullish case — ADI beat estimates in February, reported revenue growth and set Q2 EPS guidance that implies continued strength; analysts point to durable end-market demand. MarketBeat ADI Coverage

Recent fundamentals and guidance support the bullish case — ADI beat estimates in February, reported revenue growth and set Q2 EPS guidance that implies continued strength; analysts point to durable end-market demand. Positive Sentiment: Long-term growth narrative intact — independent analysis (Seeking Alpha) highlights ADI’s stronger growth outlook vs. peers, supporting investor enthusiasm for exposure to analog/datas and industrial AI end-markets. Analog Devices Growth Outlook

Long-term growth narrative intact — independent analysis (Seeking Alpha) highlights ADI’s stronger growth outlook vs. peers, supporting investor enthusiasm for exposure to analog/datas and industrial AI end-markets. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale by the CEO was pre-arranged — CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan; such planned sales often reflect diversification or compensation liquidity rather than a change in company prospects. Insider Trade Filing

Insider sale by the CEO was pre-arranged — CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan; such planned sales often reflect diversification or compensation liquidity rather than a change in company prospects. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership — ~87% of stock held by institutions can dampen short-term volatility but concentrates upside/downside around large holders’ flows. MarketBeat Institutional Data

High institutional ownership — ~87% of stock held by institutions can dampen short-term volatility but concentrates upside/downside around large holders’ flows. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and payout risks — ADI’s P/E is elevated (reflecting strong forward expectations) and its dividend payout ratio is high; a miss or weaker forward guide could trigger sharper multiple compression.

Valuation and payout risks — ADI’s P/E is elevated (reflecting strong forward expectations) and its dividend payout ratio is high; a miss or weaker forward guide could trigger sharper multiple compression. Negative Sentiment: Divergent analyst views exist — while many firms raised targets, there are some downgrades/holds (e.g., Weiss Ratings) that highlight differing risk/reward opinions ahead of the print.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $415.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $195.69 and a one year high of $416.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $343.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Analog Devices's previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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