Roberts Foundation Raises Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Roberts Foundation lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,025 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services makes up approximately 8.3% of Roberts Foundation's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roberts Foundation's holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,533,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,347,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,301,000 after acquiring an additional 227,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,568,000 after acquiring an additional 588,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 123.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,500 shares during the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,550,943.10. The trade was a 21.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Phipps sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,440,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,966. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $59.65.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.27%.The business's revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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