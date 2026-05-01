Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,965 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $67,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Funded customers, net deposits and Robinhood Gold subscriptions grew in Q1, and management highlighted that prediction‑market activity helped fee revenue — a sign of product diversification that supports longer‑term monetization. Read More.

Fundamentals: Funded customers, net deposits and Robinhood Gold subscriptions grew in Q1, and management highlighted that prediction‑market activity helped fee revenue — a sign of product diversification that supports longer‑term monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product mix: Management said prediction markets overtook crypto as a fees contributor in the quarter, reducing sole dependence on volatile crypto trading revenue. Read More.

Product mix: Management said prediction markets overtook crypto as a fees contributor in the quarter, reducing sole dependence on volatile crypto trading revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: International growth: Reports say Robinhood received in‑principle approval to offer brokerage services in Singapore, which could expand addressable market over time. Read More.

International growth: Reports say Robinhood received in‑principle approval to offer brokerage services in Singapore, which could expand addressable market over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Wall Street views are split — some firms reaffirm/raise ratings while others cut targets after the quarter, leaving a mixed near‑term consensus on valuation. Read More.

Analyst mix: Wall Street views are split — some firms reaffirm/raise ratings while others cut targets after the quarter, leaving a mixed near‑term consensus on valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional support: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating, signaling some continued buy‑side conviction despite recent weakness. Read More.

Institutional support: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating, signaling some continued buy‑side conviction despite recent weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss: Q1 revenue (~$1.07B) and EPS ($0.38) came in below consensus, prompting the initial sell‑off as investors re‑price near‑term growth expectations. Read More.

Earnings miss: Q1 revenue (~$1.07B) and EPS ($0.38) came in below consensus, prompting the initial sell‑off as investors re‑price near‑term growth expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Crypto drag: Crypto trading revenue plunged year‑over‑year, the primary reason for the top‑line shortfall and heightened sensitivity of HOOD to crypto market swings. Read More.

Crypto drag: Crypto trading revenue plunged year‑over‑year, the primary reason for the top‑line shortfall and heightened sensitivity of HOOD to crypto market swings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Higher expenses: Management flagged an ~18% rise in operating expenses and a ~$100M investment tied to new account/product initiatives (including the Trump‑accounts effort), which pressures near‑term margins. Read More.

Higher expenses: Management flagged an ~18% rise in operating expenses and a ~$100M investment tied to new account/product initiatives (including the Trump‑accounts effort), which pressures near‑term margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Government opportunity souring: Coverage says a previously touted government deal has turned problematic, adding regulatory/contract risk to near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.62. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $489,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 12,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,390.32. This trade represents a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $4,946,205.18. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,447 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,378. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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