Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,154 shares of the company's stock after selling 293,067 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Roblox worth $37,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Roblox Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE RBLX opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.67. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The firm's revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $2,732,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 10,834 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $667,699.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 800,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,337,218.57. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 551,996 shares of company stock worth $38,421,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.76.

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Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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