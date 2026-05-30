Rock Creek Group LP Has $66.12 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,079 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Choice Hotels International makes up about 7.0% of Rock Creek Group LP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 1.50% of Choice Hotels International worth $66,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Choice Hotels International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $136.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $340.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 281.98% and a net margin of 21.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,717,200. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.78% of the company's stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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