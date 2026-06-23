Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 225,739 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,175 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 225,739 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of NiSource worth $28,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,871 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,229 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NiSource by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 742,753 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 53,167 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $471,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,563,653.81. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,675. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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