Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 257.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,178 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 368,045 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of IonQ worth $22,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $199,753,000. Marex Group plc raised its holdings in IonQ by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IonQ by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock worth $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,195,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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IonQ Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of IONQ opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.44 and a beta of 3.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. IonQ's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings raised IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.88.

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IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ from $55 to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Benzinga source

Northland Securities raised its price target on IonQ from $55 to $70 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling renewed analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its new Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security offering and the company’s broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Quiver Quantitative source

Investor sentiment is being supported by IonQ’s recent product momentum, including its new Clavis XG Multiplex quantum security offering and the company’s broader growth narrative around networking, sensing, and security. Positive Sentiment: The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is preparing executive orders to speed up quantum-computing development and address related security risks, which could lift the entire quantum sector, including IonQ. WSJ source

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is preparing executive orders to speed up quantum-computing development and address related security risks, which could lift the entire quantum sector, including IonQ. Positive Sentiment: IonQ also announced a leadership addition, with the former CEO of Quantum Industry Canada joining the company, suggesting continued expansion of its industry relationships and talent base. BetaKit source

IonQ also announced a leadership addition, with the former CEO of Quantum Industry Canada joining the company, suggesting continued expansion of its industry relationships and talent base. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the board, though the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than clearly positive or negative. TipRanks source

Shareholders approved the board, though the pay vote showed some pushback, making the governance update mixed rather than clearly positive or negative. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says quantum stocks, including IonQ, remain vulnerable to macro pressure, rich valuations, and higher rates, which could limit near-term gains despite long-term promise. Yahoo Finance source

Some market commentary says quantum stocks, including IonQ, remain vulnerable to macro pressure, rich valuations, and higher rates, which could limit near-term gains despite long-term promise. Negative Sentiment: Additional analyst coverage from Zacks also framed IonQ as a sell candidate on valuation concerns, reinforcing caution around the stock’s current multiple. Zacks source

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,941.48. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,345 shares of company stock valued at $549,826. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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