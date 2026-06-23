Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,693 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 287,413 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 24,451 shares of the company's stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 276,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Carnival by 2,954.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company's stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,806,036 shares of the company's stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Securities Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Carnival's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Carnival's payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

Key Headlines Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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