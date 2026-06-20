Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,242 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 197,369 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of TE Connectivity worth $175,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $706,457,000 after buying an additional 1,721,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,184,000 after buying an additional 990,703 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $218.03 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $252.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $214.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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