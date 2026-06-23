Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,974 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,557 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,137,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 886,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,009,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP lifted its position in McKesson by 68.7% in the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 452,261 shares of the company's stock worth $349,390,000 after purchasing an additional 184,106 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in McKesson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,578 shares of the company's stock worth $354,839,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth $135,352,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $1,817,482.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,351,768.10. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.13, for a total value of $6,559,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,147,919.66. The trade was a 37.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,285 shares of company stock worth $15,546,137. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $975.00 to $945.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $960.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $745.12 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $785.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.72. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $637.00 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson's payout ratio is 8.53%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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