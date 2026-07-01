Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $263.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.35. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.05 and a 52-week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $319.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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