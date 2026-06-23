Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $29.73 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.65% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 107,386 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 212,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.62.

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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $28.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $76,395.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,299.55. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 5,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $114,393.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $519,100.62. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,978 shares of company stock valued at $302,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

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