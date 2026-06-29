Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $291.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company's 50 day moving average is $296.26 and its 200-day moving average is $331.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.11 and a 1-year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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