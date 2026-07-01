Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 123.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $858.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $899.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here