Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 59,179 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,474 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Nebius Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $240.30 on Monday. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $299.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIS

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This trade represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,710 shares of company stock worth $132,153,501.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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