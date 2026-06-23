Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,225 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,346 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Nordson worth $24,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Nordson by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $417,867.30. This trade represents a 32.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $295.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.08 and a 52-week high of $305.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.07 and a 200 day moving average of $272.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

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About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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