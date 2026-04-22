Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 174.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,636 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 189,020 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Rocket Lab worth $20,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $2,003,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,565 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $692,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $594,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,486,795 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $119,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $2,001,477.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares in the company, valued at $29,346,033.41. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Clear Str upgraded Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.31.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "Buy" rating and raised its price target to $105 (from $90), a move that lifted the name earlier this week and signals continued analyst confidence. Stifel Reaffirms Buy

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "Buy" rating and raised its price target to $105 (from $90), a move that lifted the name earlier this week and signals continued analyst confidence. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab's manufacturing and launch backlog expanded to $1.85 billion (as of Dec. 31, 2025), improving near- to medium-term revenue visibility and supporting demand for launch and satellite services. Backlog Growth

Rocket Lab's manufacturing and launch backlog expanded to $1.85 billion (as of Dec. 31, 2025), improving near- to medium-term revenue visibility and supporting demand for launch and satellite services. Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: repeated successful Electron missions and upcoming dual Electron launches reinforce Rocket Lab's reputation as a reliable launch provider—an advantage given recent industry launch setbacks that increase demand for dependable operators. Sector Thematic

Operational momentum: repeated successful Electron missions and upcoming dual Electron launches reinforce Rocket Lab's reputation as a reliable launch provider—an advantage given recent industry launch setbacks that increase demand for dependable operators. Neutral Sentiment: Market narratives: several articles frame RKLB as a potential beneficiary of broader space-themed catalysts (SpaceX IPO, domestic manufacturing tailwinds), which can attract momentum flows but depend on macro and sector sentiment. Domestic Manufacturing Idea

Market narratives: several articles frame RKLB as a potential beneficiary of broader space-themed catalysts (SpaceX IPO, domestic manufacturing tailwinds), which can attract momentum flows but depend on macro and sector sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media debate: bullish write-ups (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool) argue for long-term upside ahead of a SpaceX IPO or Neutron success, but they also highlight that valuation and timing matter. Seeking Alpha

Analyst and media debate: bullish write-ups (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool) argue for long-term upside ahead of a SpaceX IPO or Neutron success, but they also highlight that valuation and timing matter. Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling and a price pullback: coverage notes RKLB has recently pulled back and traded down versus the broader market, which can reflect short-term profit-taking after run-ups and makes shares more volatile. Price Drop Coverage

Near-term selling and a price pullback: coverage notes RKLB has recently pulled back and traded down versus the broader market, which can reflect short-term profit-taking after run-ups and makes shares more volatile. Negative Sentiment: Execution and insider signals: commentary highlights execution risk tied to the Neutron medium‑lift rollout (timing and performance) and reports of insider selling around the Mynaric acquisition close — factors that can pressure sentiment until clarity arrives. Analyst/Insider Note

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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