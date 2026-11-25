HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,749 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 24.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,160 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,737,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 6,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $402,166.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 250,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,723,618.05. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $576,674.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,304,178.88. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 472,989 shares of company stock worth $29,450,198. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Mizuho began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rocket Lab from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rocket Lab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Key Rocket Lab News

Here's some of the latest news about RKLB:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab has secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, taking its Neutron backlog to 16 missions. The bookings and reported ability to raise launch prices point to solid demand, though Neutron has yet to fly. Can Rocket Lab's $515 Million Neutron Deals Lift Its Launch Backlog?

Rocket Lab has secured more than $515 million in Neutron launch contracts covering eight missions, taking its Neutron backlog to 16 missions. The bookings and reported ability to raise launch prices point to solid demand, though Neutron has yet to fly. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, below the stock’s recent $45.98 close. The bearish call was cited as a reason shares slipped and may reinforce concerns about the stock’s valuation. Rocket Lab Stock Slips After Mizuho Sets $40 Price Target

Mizuho initiated coverage with an rating and a $40 price target, below the stock’s recent $45.98 close. The bearish call was cited as a reason shares slipped and may reinforce concerns about the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Neutron’s first launch has been delayed to 2027, leaving the company’s ability to deliver on its sizable launch commitments an important execution risk. Has Rocket Lab Bottomed?

Rocket Lab Trading Down 7.4%

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.98 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

See Also

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