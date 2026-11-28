Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,751 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 16,218 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Rocket Lab by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,644 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 495 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 4.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Rocket Lab News Summary

These are some of the RKLB news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Neutron orders and backlog

Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Negative Sentiment: A recent Mizuho assessment set a $40 price target and an Underperform rating, warning that the share valuation may leave limited upside. That contrasts with the operational progress and backlog cited by bullish investors. Mizuho rating and target

A recent Mizuho assessment set a $40 price target and an Underperform rating, warning that the share valuation may leave limited upside. That contrasts with the operational progress and backlog cited by bullish investors. Negative Sentiment: Neutron has yet to fly, and reports note delays to the program’s debut. That creates execution risk: booked orders provide potential future business but depend on the rocket reaching service as planned. Report on Neutron orders and delays

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.98 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 9,401 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $472,776.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,576,922.12. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $31,481.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,666.90. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,083 shares of company stock valued at $32,470,325. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

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