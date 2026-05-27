Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Stake Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,765 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $3,095,502.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,125,005 shares in the company, valued at $78,289,097.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.50 and a beta of 2.30. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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