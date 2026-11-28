Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 30,425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Highland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBH Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,590.0% in the third quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 3.15. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.14.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

These are some of the RKLB headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Rocket Lab launch announcement

Rocket Lab completed its 101st Electron mission, its 22nd launch of 2026, and delivered Synspective’s 14th StriX satellite to orbit. The successful flight highlights Electron’s operating cadence and reliability; Synspective has booked 47 missions in total, with 33 still scheduled through 2031. Positive Sentiment: Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Neutron orders and backlog

Reports cite a $3.57 billion total backlog and more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders, supporting longer-term revenue visibility as the company develops its next-generation rocket. Negative Sentiment: Neutron has yet to fly, and reports note delays to the program’s debut. That creates execution risk: booked orders provide potential future business but depend on the rocket reaching service as planned. Report on Neutron orders and delays

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marvin Clevenger sold 14,622 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $735,340.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 444,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,343,947.58. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 6,254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $281,304.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 237,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,666,107.40. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,083 shares of company stock worth $32,470,325. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

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