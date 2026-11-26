State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,771 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Rocket Lab worth $35,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Highland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NBH Bank purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 3,590.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Marvin Clevenger sold 14,622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $735,340.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 444,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,343,947.58. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 7,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $378,834.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 243,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,239,781.36. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,969 shares of company stock valued at $30,530,320. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about RKLB:

Neutral Sentiment: Five Rocket Lab executives and insiders sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, with the sales described as covering tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. That stated purpose may make the transactions less concerning than discretionary sales, though insider selling can still draw investor attention. SEC filing

Five Rocket Lab executives and insiders sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, with the sales described as covering tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. That stated purpose may make the transactions less concerning than discretionary sales, though insider selling can still draw investor attention. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, arguing that the share valuation already reflects much of the company’s growth potential. Mizuho rating and price target

Mizuho initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, arguing that the share valuation already reflects much of the company’s growth potential. Negative Sentiment: Reports of ETF selling and declines across space stocks point to near-term fund outflows and sector-wide pressure, rather than a Rocket Lab-specific catalyst. ETF sales of Rocket Lab shares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rocket Lab from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch services and spacecraft and satellite systems for commercial, civil, and national security customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company operates internationally, with headquarters in Long Beach, California, and launch operations in New Zealand and the United States. Its launch business centers on Electron, a small orbital rocket designed to carry satellites to space, and HASTE, a suborbital vehicle used for hypersonic test missions. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle.

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