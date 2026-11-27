Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rocket Lab makes up about 4.2% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Highland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at $30,000. NBH Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,590.0% in the third quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Marvin Clevenger sold 14,622 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $735,340.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 444,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,343,947.58. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 7,533 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $378,834.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 243,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,239,781.36. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 507,969 shares of company stock worth $30,530,320 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Latest Rocket Lab News

Here's some of the latest news about RKLB:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab has booked more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders before the rocket’s first flight, providing a potential source of future revenue if the company delivers on development and launch plans. Article on Neutron orders

Rocket Lab has booked more than $515 million in Neutron launch orders before the rocket’s first flight, providing a potential source of future revenue if the company delivers on development and launch plans. Positive Sentiment: A recent commentary notes that Rocket Lab’s revenue over the past four quarters is nearly 60% higher than when the stock last traded around these levels, highlighting business growth despite the share-price pullback. Article on Rocket Lab’s growth and share price

A recent commentary notes that Rocket Lab’s revenue over the past four quarters is nearly 60% higher than when the stock last traded around these levels, highlighting business growth despite the share-price pullback. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho began coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, arguing that the share valuation already accounts for much of Rocket Lab’s growth. That cautious view adds pressure as investors assess backlog quality and Neutron execution risk. Article on Mizuho’s rating

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.98 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15. The stock's fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report).

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