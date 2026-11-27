Stance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,061 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 82,923 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 29.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 11.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,963 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $61,664,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.61 and a beta of 3.15. The firm's 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rocket Lab from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Investors following RKLB have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: A recent commentary notes that Rocket Lab’s revenue over the past four quarters is nearly 60% higher than when the stock last traded around these levels, highlighting business growth despite the share-price pullback. Article on Rocket Lab’s growth and share price

A recent commentary notes that Rocket Lab’s revenue over the past four quarters is nearly 60% higher than when the stock last traded around these levels, highlighting business growth despite the share-price pullback. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho began coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, arguing that the share valuation already accounts for much of Rocket Lab’s growth. That cautious view adds pressure as investors assess backlog quality and Neutron execution risk. Article on Mizuho’s rating

Mizuho began coverage with an Underperform rating and a $40 price target, arguing that the share valuation already accounts for much of Rocket Lab’s growth. That cautious view adds pressure as investors assess backlog quality and Neutron execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Neutron has not yet flown, and many signed missions are not scheduled until late 2028 or later, leaving substantial time for delays before the orders translate into launches and revenue. Article on Neutron schedule and risk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 7,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $378,834.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 243,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,239,781.36. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nina Armagno sold 10,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $576,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,178.88. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,969 shares of company stock worth $30,530,320. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is an aerospace company that provides launch services and space systems for commercial, civil and government customers. Founded in 2006 by Peter Beck, the company is headquartered in Long Beach, California, and operates launch facilities in New Zealand and the United States. Its Electron rocket is designed to carry small satellites to orbit, while HASTE is a suborbital launch vehicle used for hypersonic and other technology testing. Rocket Lab is also developing Neutron, a larger launch vehicle intended to serve a wider range of missions.

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