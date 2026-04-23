Rockingstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 88,325 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Rockingstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Daniell sold 17,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $547,732.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,860.85. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 345,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $11,633,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,933,559.92. This trade represents a 85.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 920,901 shares of company stock worth $30,056,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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