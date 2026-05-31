Rockline Wealth Management LLC Invests $551,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $516.03 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $327.78 and its 200-day moving average is $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $527.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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