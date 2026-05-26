Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 159.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $812,599.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,217.32. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 60,141 shares of company stock worth $24,745,509 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $452.86 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.79 and a 12-month high of $463.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average of $399.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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