Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $406.67.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:ROK opened at $407.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average is $382.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.14 and a 52 week high of $438.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $78,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,465,195. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total transaction of $484,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,925. This trade represents a 41.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,375 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,717. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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