Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,363 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 122.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,708 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $286,522,000 after buying an additional 451,038 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,666.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,722 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 126.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,964 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,536,000 after buying an additional 179,606 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 167.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 260,172 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,637,000 after buying an additional 162,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 617,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $215,750,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Rockwell Automation from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $406.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $399.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.13 and a 12-month high of $438.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total value of $484,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,925. This trade represents a 41.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 51,375 shares of company stock worth $20,828,717 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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