Rogers Corporation $ROG Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 267.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,567 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $119,157,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,519,040 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $139,098,000 after acquiring an additional 297,380 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $12,888,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 38.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 472,841 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,636 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rogers news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $112,805.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,543.65. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $130.28 on Monday. Rogers Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

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Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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