Baker BROS. Advisors LP cut its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,660,352 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,056,479 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Roivant Sciences worth $133,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,362,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,965,000 after buying an additional 1,286,464 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,285,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,507,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,173,123 shares of the company's stock worth $152,597,000 after acquiring an additional 704,783 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,687,870 shares of the company's stock worth $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,163,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 235,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $42.95 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROIV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank Torti sold 700,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $29,582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,306,950 shares in the company, valued at $520,091,707. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Melissa Epperly sold 17,750 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $640,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,839.40. The trade was a 54.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,392,393 shares of company stock worth $132,976,437. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for serious diseases, including conditions with limited treatment options. It advances drug programs through specialized subsidiaries and collaborates with other pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company's portfolio has included programs in areas such as immunology, rare disease, and RNA-based therapeutics. Its subsidiaries and partners work on drug research, clinical development, and, where applicable, commercialization.

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