Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Stake Cut by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,250,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.08% of Roivant Sciences worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 324,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,445,807 shares of the company's stock worth $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,467 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Roivant Sciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other news, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 41,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $1,200,573.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $453,258.72. This trade represents a 72.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Torti sold 587,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $16,159,098.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,736,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $377,892,407.97. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,085,398 shares of company stock worth $139,215,946. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV opened at $27.41 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

Further Reading

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